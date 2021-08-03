Rana favours takeover of Mata Sukrala management by MVDSB

Jammu, Aug 3: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today supported the ‘demand for taking up of the management of Sukrala Devi, the most famous shrine dedicated to mother goddess, in Billawar Tehsil of the Kathua district by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.’

"In fact, the last Legislative Assembly of the Jammu and Kashmir State had constituted a House Committee for the purpose, which, interallia, had also favourably considered the plea about the taking up of the affairs of the revered shrine by the SMVDSB", Rana said in a statement.

“Rana hoped the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairperson of the SMVDSB, will take a considerate view over the popular demand of the people in general and the locals of the area in particular and instruct for initiating necessary process in this regard. This will go a long way in creating infrastructural facilities for the devotees, who throng in large numbers from all over the Jammu region and the neighbouring states for seeking spiritual bliss.

He said the holy shrine at a hillock amid sylvan surroundings has been the destination for pilgrims from times immemorial and its upkeep with thrust on raising infrastructural facilities assumes all the more significance,” the statement reads. Rana said the Jammu division has potential of emerging as a premier pilgrim centre of North India and steps are required to be taken in optimal harnessing of the spiritual treasure.