Rana, Slathia pledge to uphold Jammu’s interest

Vijaypur, July 31: Pledging to uphold the honour, dignity and interest of the Jammu region under the overall umbrella of Jammu and Kashmir, Senior National Conference leaders Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Slathia today said that justice to all and discrimination to none is essence of the democratic polity.

According to a statement issued here, Rana who was addressing a public meeting at Swankha in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency along with Slathia said as ‘votaries of unity of J&K we believe that the strength of inclusive Jammu and Kashmir emanates from the equitable empowerment of pluralistic Jammu region and its sub-regions.’

Earlier Slathia “echoing the same sentiments said the Jammu interest remains sacrosanct for the cadre, who won’t tolerate any attempt of fiddling with the rights of the people. It is with this agenda that we will fully shoulder our responsibilities and commitment to the people in respect of development, jobs and upholding their dignity,” he said.

Rana said the development and participation in the decision making should not only appear to be core of the governance mechanism in any dispensation but it should also be visible on ground in immense measure with nobody or no region or sub region nurturing the sense of deprivation and discrimination.

Referring to the political scenario, the Provincial President reiterated the demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the vast state of Maharaja Gulab Singh cannot be undermined and called for course correction.

He said: “Restoration of statehood would be a big tribute to the Dogras who sacrificed their lives to carve out the state of J&K”, adding that the proud Dogras have inherited a legacy of public service and sacrifice.