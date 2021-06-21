Reliance Jio adds most number of subscribers in J&K in March : TRAI

New Delhi, June 21: Reliance Jio has added over 51000 subscribers, the highest among all operators in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) service area in the month of March,2021, as per the latest telecom subscription data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

In the same month, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL added 29.3 thousand, 1.8 thousand and 6.9 thousand subscribers respectively.

Jio achieved a subscriber base of 46.45 lakh in J&K as of 31st March 2021 in a short span of less than five years of its commercial operation, cementing Jio’s position as the most preferred telecom brand in the service area.

The total wireless subscriber number in J&K area is 1.20 crore as of 31st March,2021.