Reliance net drops but Jio posts jump in Q1

New Delhi, July 23: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 7 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit as higher expenses negated smart gains across businesses from O2C to telecom and retail.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 12,273 crore in April-June compared with Rs 13,233 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement. Expenses, including taxes, soared over 50 per cent, neutralising gains in oil-to-chemicals (O2C), telecom and retail businesses. Expenses rose to Rs 1.31 lakh crore, including tax expenses climbing to Rs 3,464 crore.

Jio Platforms, which houses the firm's telecom arm, posted a 45 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 3,651 crore in April-June as it added over 4.2 crore net subscribers.

But the larger consumer base of 44 crore also meant that its per user earning remained flat at Rs 138.4 per month.