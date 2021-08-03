Renovate atleast one LNG plant in each division of J&K: Navin to Officers

Srinagar, Aug 2: Principal Secretary Animal and Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary today directed the officers to renovate and upgrade at least one Liquified Nitrogen Gas (LNG) plant in both the divisions of the J&K to enhance local production here. These directions were given by him in the 32ndState Implementation Agency (SIA) meeting of the Livestock Board of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Principal Secretary asked the officers to at least reserve 10% LNG at each station for meeting out any eventuality. He also directed for the constitution of a committee with members from the Agricultural Universities to study the demand and production of LNG here besides the scope of the possibility of renovation of old LNG plants here.