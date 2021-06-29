Renzu’s music video a tale of KP woman connecting to her roots

Srinagar, June 28: Danish Renzu's next directorial is a short video story starring SoniRazdan and Taha Shah.

A statement of Renzu issued here said, "AeSavere, Danish Renzu's new directorial music video starring SoniRazdan and Taha Shah is an untold tale of a Kashmiri Pandit woman connecting to her roots on visiting Kashmir after 30 years."

The statement said that sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Kashmiri singer ArchanaKamathHegdekar and written by SunayanaKachroo, the music video and short story touches upon the impact of one losing their home and the longing that follows.