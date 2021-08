Kupwara, Aug 4: A residential house was gutted in main town Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday.

An official said that the fire erupted from the rooftop and damaged the house completely.

He said that the belongings worth lakhs were reduced to ashes.

The official said that a short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire.

He said that the house belonged to Abdul KhaliqAhangar of main town Langate.

Locals have demanded compensation for the affected family.