Restore statehood, conduct elections: JKNPP

Jammu, Aug 5: J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) today demanded restoration of J&K State during an online working committee meeting held under the chairmanship of party president Prof Bhim Singh.

According to a statement issued here, the party said that “restoration of Statehood is the Lead Mission of the JKNPP in the interests of the people of J&K and the rest of the country.”

“It demanded State Assembly elections at the earliest so that a democratic government is constituted in J&K. It demanded removal of J&K Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978 which is anti-Chapter-III on Fundamental Rights in the Constitution and was signed by the President of India in 1953, which was valid only for 6 months,” the statement reads.