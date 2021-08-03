Restored movement of vehicles on Sgr-Leh highway: Police

Srinagar, Aug 3: Police on Tuesday said that it acted swiftly to restore the movement of traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway near Surfraw after overnight landslides blocked the road.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that due to incessant rains in the last few days, a huge mass of land slid onto the main road at Surfraw, blocking the movement of vehicles and local population.

It said that Sunday night when Police received information about the incident, the concerned SHO Police Station Gund along with a Police party and other senior officers arrived at the spot and initiated the activities for clearance of highway.

The statement said that Police as a first responder began the rescue operation despite heavy downpour in the area.

It said that other senior officers including SDPO Kangan were supervising the rescue efforts at the spot.

The statement said that the SDRF and QRT from DPL were also pressed into service and engaged in rescue operations.

It said that in the wee hours after hectic efforts throughout the night, Police in coordination with SDRF, DPL Ganderbal and other civil departments including Revenue, Irrigation and Flood Control, Beacon and Rural Development Department were able to fully clear the debris from the road and make it through for the vehicular movement.

The statement said that while launching the rescue operation, flash floods also hit villages adjoining Surfraw.

It said that joint rescue teams were also deployed in the night to relocate civilians safely from Bagh-e-Patti area of Surfraw.

The statement said that all civilians were rescued safely by the joint teams of Police and SDRF.