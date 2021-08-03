Resume Darbar Move practice to encourage cultural exchange, people to people contact: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu, Aug 3: Asserting that the people of Kashmir cannot be separated from the people of Jammu, Apni Party President Syed Mohammed AltafBukhari today said that 149-years-old Darbar Move should resume as the biannual move of Civil Secretariat bring the people of two regions close to each other.

According to a statement issued here, various deputations today called on Apni Party President Syed Mohammed AltafBukhari at the Party Office in Gandhi Nagar and appraised him about issues being confronted by them. Their main concern was about stopping the practice of biannual Darbar Move, commercialization of Historic Mubarak Mandi Palace, issues of business community etc.

Addressing the deputations, AltafBukhari said that the Government should resume the bi-annual practice of darbar move as it provided opportunity of cultural exchange, better relationship between the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and boosts financial activities for six months in Jammu City and vice-e-versa.

“When darbar is in the winter capital, the employees with their families shift to Jammu from parts of Kashmir which helps in the growth of the economy of Jammu for six months and brings the people of two regions close to each other. Cultural exchange is important for a society which has seen difficult times in the past. Therefore, the Govt. should resume the practice of darbar move which is in the interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Bukhari.

“The business activities have come down in Jammu,” he said and urged the Government to rethink their decision and permit the old practice. Even during the worst situations in J&K, the practice exchanging cultural ethos and the people to people continued, he added while saying “I want to remind the people at helm of affairs that people of Jammu and people of Kashmir cannot be separated from each other.”

Expressing his displeasure over an attempt to convert the heritage site i.e., Mubarak Mandi Palace into a hotel, he said that the deputations which met him have expressed their anger over the decision of the Government.