Revival of Kashmir Golf Club|Golf tourney inaugurated

Srinagar, July 24: After more than 10 years a top level Golf tournament, Kashmir Golf Club (KGC) tournament Phase 1 was inaugurated at KGC here on Saturday.

It is first time a major golf tournament was held at KGC after being renovated by J&K Bank. In the tournament, around 84 golfers which include 44 from outside and 44 local golfers are participating .The Phase 1 tournament was inaugurated by Advisor to Lt. Governor, RR Bhatnagar in presence of Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez, Director Tourism Kashmir Dr. GN Itoo, World famous golfer Jyoti Randhawa and Secretary Royal Spring Golf Course & Kashmir Golf Club Javed Bakshi.

The tournament is played in two day stroke play format. The second phase of the tournament would be played at Royal Springs Golf Club on Sunday. The event is organised and managed by Danish Aman.