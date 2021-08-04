Right to land, jobs are main issues of concern: Yaseen

Srinagar, Aug 4: Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen today in a statement ‘reiterated his resolve to fight for restoration of the democratic and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.’

According to a statement issued here, Yaseen said, “PDF will take all possible political and legal steps in a democratic and peaceful manner to restore all the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India.”

He said that there was an urgent need for immediate reconciliatory measures to remove mistrust among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “He asked the Centre to ensure constitutional guarantee to the rights of domicile people on jobs and land, which was the main issue of concern. He said people of Jammu and Kashmir and mainstream political parties were demanding restoration of their fundamental rights as guaranteed under the Constitution of India adding that it was obligation on the part of Central government to satiate their urges in this regard. He asked the Center to address the problem of Kashmir by rising above vested political interests and try to resolve all issues while keeping in view overall interests of the country. Alienating people of Jammu and Kashmir from the mainstream for gaining political milage would be a dis-service to the nation," the statement reads.