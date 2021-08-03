Road dividers turning into accident trap on Rajouri road

Rajouri, Aug 2: The cemented road dividers installed by the Public Works Department (Roads and Building) on the road between Panja Chowk to Gujjar Mandi are getting damaged and turning into an accident trap.

The dividers were installed a year ago on the vital and busy road of Panja Chowk to Gujjar Mandi, at district headquarters and in front of the District Police Lines Rajouri.

The local traders of the area including Muhammad Shokit, Sahil Kumar and others said that the cemented dividers were installed to reduce traffic congestion and to maintain a free flow of traffic but these dividers were turning into an accident trap.

They said that most of the cemented dividers were damaged now with iron bars pointing towards the road, resulting in scratches to vehicles and making the owners of such vehicles spend a hefty amount on repairs.

The locals said that these damaged cement dividers were turning into accident traps as many vehicles collided with these dividers.

The traders while alleging substandard work while construction of the cemented dividers demanded their immediate repair.

PWD officials said that the cemented dividers would be repaired soon after the rainy season is over.