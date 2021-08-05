Rs 882.23 cr disbursed to 38438 beneficiaries in Agriculture, Horticulture sectors in Pulwama

Pulwama Aug 5: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Chowdhary today convened District Level Review Committee meeting of District Pulwama at Meeting Hall, DC office complex here today.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on CD ratios of the banks, identification of beneficiaries, flow of credit, assistance under Government sponsored schemes, performances of banks under District Credit Plan (DCP), achievements made under the above said Quarter, monitoring initiatives, Credit Plus activities, and many alike.

Giving details about the performance of Banks, District lead bank Manager informed the participants that total credit deployed by all banks operating in the district ending 31.03.2021 stands at Rs. 3505.50 cr, while as total deposits mobilized by the banks in the district as on ending 31.03.2021 has been recorded Rs.3980.48cr It was given out that under the Agriculture sector, banks have disbursed an amount of Rs. 882.23cr to 38438 beneficiaries against the target of Rs. 1621.58cr to 81319 beneficiaries.

Under Medium Small and Micro Enterprises banks have recorded deployment of Rs. 324.20 cr to 10020 beneficiaries, whereas in education sector Rs 2.64 cr were disbursed in favour of 183 beneficiaries against the annual target of Rs. 13.69 cr to 338 beneficiaries

The DDC directed the tehsildars to organise special camps for title verification of land so that the KCC loans are sanctioned without impediments.

The meeting was attended by LDM, Cluster Head JK Bank, NABARD, representatives of various banks, District Coordinators, District Heads of various Government Departments and sponsoring agencies.