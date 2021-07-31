Notably, over a period of time the loss of confidence in banking has escalated with every crisis. And banking is all about the trust that a depositor's money will be there when he/she needs it.

Now, the Covid-induced complications in the banking system have further added to the challenges confronting the banking sector in the country. Today, the common customers, especially the depositors, now fear for their monies parked in various banks under different schemes.

Basically, banks have a long history of having termite in bad loans. Despite handholding of banks and initiating several measures by the RBI to curb the burgeoning non-performing assets (NPAs), the termite refused to die and continued to deteriorate the assets of the banks. Even as many times, we heard the banks at individual levels and their regulator saying ‘worst is over’, the fact remains that banks were merged and incidents like PMC Bank and Yes Bank fiasco happened.

As far as safety of deposits is concerned, it is important to know about the bank deposit insurance scheme where deposit accounts in banks are automatically insured. If a bank suffers problems and cannot meet its obligations to repay their depositors, the account holders are paid from the deposit insurance up to the maximum limit of the deposit insurance per account. We have an organisation by the name Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) which administers this insurance scheme. It helps the customers to salvage the maximum amount out of a bad situation if and when it arises.

What is the DICGC insurance on deposits all about?

Deposits of all commercial banks, local area banks and regional rural banks are insured by the DICGC. The deposits such as savings, fixed, current, recurring, etc. fall within the ambit of the DICGC scheme. However, there are certain types of deposits which are not covered in the scheme, which include deposits of governments, Inter-bank deposits, etc.

Notably, all State, Central and Primary cooperative banks, which have amended the local Cooperative Societies Act empowering the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to order the Registrar of Cooperative Societies of the State / Union Territory to wind up a cooperative bank or to supersede its committee of management and requiring the Registrar not to take any action regarding winding up, amalgamation or reconstruction of a co-operative bank without prior sanction in writing from the RBI are also covered under the scheme. However, primary cooperative societies are not insured by the DICGC.

How much amount of deposit is insured under the scheme?

Each depositor in a bank is insured upto a maximum of Rs. 5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakhs) for both principal and interest amount held by him/her in the same right and same capacity as on the date of liquidation/cancellation of bank's licence or the date on which the scheme of amalgamation/merger/reconstruction comes into force.

Notably, the deposits kept in different branches of a bank are aggregated for the purpose of insurance cover and a maximum amount of upto Rupees five lakhs is paid.