Sagar pays rich tributes to Qazi Nisar

Srinagar, June 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday paid tributes to Mirwaiz South Kashmir Shaheed Qazi Nisar on his death anniversary.

According to a party statement, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar recalled the contribution of Late Miwaiz in the field of Islamic learning and theology. “A great orator, Late Mirwaiz used to move crowds with his ease of exposition in illuminating people with the various facets of the Holy Quran and Hadith. A known figure, his contribution in the field of social service will also be remembered for the decades to come. On his anniversary, I pay my glowing tributes to him and pray to almighty to elevate his stations in Jannat,” he said.

Meanwhile state secretary Sakina Itoo, Gh Ahmed Shah, MP Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi, South Zone President Dr. Bashir Ahmed Veeri, District President Anantnag Altaf Wani, and Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar have also paid glowing tributes to Mirwaiz Qazi Nisar on his death anniversary.