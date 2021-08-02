Samaniya Bhat: The youngest female RJ from north Kashmir

Samaniya Bhat also known as RJ Samaniya has become the youngest female RJ from north Kashmir.

Twenty-year-old Samaniya from old town Baramulla landed in radio after actively working in print media for around three years.

Studying and learning journalism was her passion while pursuing her graduation in Mass Communication and Video Production from Government Degree College Baramulla.

“I was always curious to know about worldly happenings and I used to sit with my father and update myself about all the happenings across the world. From early childhood I used to watch Al-Jazeera and BBC news channels,” said Samaniya.