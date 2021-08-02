Samaniya Bhat: The youngest female RJ from north Kashmir

Samaniya Bhat also known as RJ Samaniya has become the youngest female RJ from north Kashmir.
Twenty-year-old Samaniya from old town Baramulla landed in radio after actively working in print media for around three years.
Studying and learning journalism was her passion while pursuing her graduation in Mass Communication and Video Production from Government Degree College Baramulla.
“I was always curious to know about worldly happenings and I used to sit with my father and update myself about all the happenings across the world. From early childhood I used to watch Al-Jazeera and BBC news channels,” said Samaniya.
Samaniya was always passionate about becoming a journalist and she fulfilled her dream after she started working with local newspapers during her 2nd year of graduation.
She joined the college in 2017 and completed her graduation in April 2021.
“But to become an RJ was a chance. I didn't ever think about it while studying journalism. When I used to report for print media, my friends and teachers would always tell me and try to convince me that I am perfect for radio journalism, but I was never sure about it,” she said.
Samaniya also worked for some time in All India Radio (AIR) and gained her experience in the field.
“Working in AIR was a good experience as I felt connected with the audience and it was really encouraging for me,” she said.
While Samaniya was about to complete her graduation, she was planning to pursue her masters in journalism.
But, least she knew that an opportunity would knock on her door.
“Besides making up my mind to prepare for my entrance in PG in journalism, I also applied for several scholarships and was shortlisted for it as well,” she said. But the happiness was short-lived because the scholarship offer was withdrawn due to the second wave of Covid-19.
“It was disheartening for me but then I decided to move on,” she said.
In February, the Kashmir Radio Chinar- FM: 90.4 invited applications for radio jockeys for its studio in Kashmir. The studio of FM 90.4 is situated at Mazbug area of Sopore.
“I applied for the post to try my luck. The idea was why not to avail the opportunity if it is available,” she said.
But it was not a cakewalk for Samaniya to get selected as Radio Jockey (RJ) for the FM 90.4 as she had to face tough competition and several rounds of interviews as well.
“Around 250 male and female candidates from different districts of Kashmir had applied for the post. Only four were selected and I was one among them,” she said.
It is a new experience for Samaniya at this young age and she wishes to continue to give her best to her profession.
“I am still trying my best to connect with the people through my shows which I do from 3 pm to 6 pm. Earlier, I used to present my show from 12 noon to 3 pm,” she adds.
As the youngest female RJ from north Kashmir, Samaniya is getting an overwhelming response from the audience which acts as a catalyst for her to perform better with each passing day.
“Every day at the studio is a new start for me as the job demands creativity, consistency as well as commitment. I am trying to do justice with it,” she said.