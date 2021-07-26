Sanitation drive held at Harwan

Srinagar, July 26: A massive sanitation drive cum Environmental Awareness Programme was conducted at Astan Marg Dara today.

The event was held Dara Environment Action Committee which was actively supported by Police Station Harwan, PHAAK Development Forum and Wildlife Conservation Fund.

A large number of locals and citizens participated in this drive and collected the solid waste, polythene bags, plastic material, Junk food wrappers etc and proper disposal of the said waste was ensured by the organisers. The organisers assured to make sure that no concrete constructions are allowed in this area and tourism infrastructure will be build on Eco-friendly lines only.

The locals also appealed the LG Administration to demolish the encroachments and demarcate the Kah Charai land. Those who participated in the event include SHO police station Harwan Mohammad Ayoub , Prominent Social Activist Peer Bilal, RTI activist and President TAAK Farooq Kuthoo, environment Activist Dr G.A Bhat, Chairman PHAAK Development Forum Dr GM Rather, Environmental Lawyer Nadeem Qadri.Social activists Dr Fayaz Loan,Dr Abdul Hamid ,Rauf Rather and many others .