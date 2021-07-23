Sanjeev Jain appointed VC CUJ

Jammu, July 23: Former Vice Chancellor Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Sanjeev Jain, who is presently Director PDPM - Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Central University of Jammu (CUJ).

The appointment has been made by the President of India, in his capacity as the Visitor of CUJ for a term of five years.

“Sanjeev Jain has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of CUJ as per Statute 2 of Central Universities Act, 2009 for a term of five years from the date on which he enters his office or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier,” read the communiqué issued by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Government of India on Thursday.

Jain has replaced Prof Ashok Aima, whose five-year term ended in April 2020 yet he continued as new appointment could not be made due to Covid pandemic.

Earlier Jain served as the Vice Chancellor of SMVDU for over three years. He was appointed on March 15, 2016 for a term of three years.

Later he was given an extension of two years.

However, he resigned in April 2019.

Same year he was appointed as the Director PDPM - IIITDM, Jabalpur MP.

“The terms and conditions of the services of Jain as the Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Jammu will be those as set forth in the act, statutes and ordinances of the university,” the communiqué issued to the Registrar, CUJ read.