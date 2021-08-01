‘Sarveshwar Foundation’ organizes free medical camp at Bari Brahmana

Jammu, Aug 1: The trustees of ‘Sarveshwar Foundation’ Suraj Prakash Gupta, Pooja Gupta and Nidhi Sharma organized free medical consultancy camp at Bari Brahmna Jammu today, wherein Dr Rahul Sharma from Mumbai, a renowned DNB, Orthopedist offered his free services.

According to a statement issued here, approximately 100 persons drawn from different areas obtained the consultancy and were highly appreciative of the efforts of the Foundation in providing most required health services free of cost at their door step in present crises of Corona Pandemic.

“DC Jammu also lauded the services provided by the Foundation and managing the highly qualified Doctors from Mumbai in their city. While speaking on the occasion, Settler of the Foundation Papa Je, briefed about various social services the Foundation is rendering such as, free distribution of ration to needy segment, managing the marriages of daughters of down trodden and needy class. The Foundation has only one aim to provide selfless services to the society,” it said.