Saurabh Bhagat inaugurates 4 training courses at Srinagar IMPARD Campus

Srinagar, June 28: Director General J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), Saurabh Bhagat today inaugurated four trainings courses at IMPARD's main campus here.

The training courses which were inaugurated by the DG IMPARD include Disaster management with reference to flash floods and landslides; Geospatial technologies in rural development; Social welfare administration and Civil Services Rules.

The officers and officials from the departments of Rural Development, Horticulture, School Education, Social Welfare etc are participating in these training courses.

The training programmes are being coordinated by Dr GM Dar, Dr BA Kumar, Dr Bilal A Bhat and MsNighatAmeen respectively.

In his inaugural address, Director General stressed the importance of training modules and updating new initiatives in training so that the officers and officials will remain abreast with recent trends to gain administrative skills.

He called upon the trainees to gain maximum benefit from the training courses so that the new knowledge imparted through these modules would be used to further streamline the administrative works.

He added that the interaction between the participants will help to enhance the administrative skills and furthering their expertise in matters related to official works.

Director Trainings Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq A.Khan and Director Trainings Jammu, Dr.Reva Sharma were also present on the occasion.