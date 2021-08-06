SC seeks Centre's response on vacancies in tribunals

New Delhi, Aug 6: Terming non-filling of vacancies at various tribunals a very sorry state of affairs , the Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to apprise it within ten days about the steps taken and said it suspects some lobbies have been working in this regard.

We must know a clear stand on continuation of tribunals or closing of tribunals. It appears that bureaucracy does not want these tribunals, said a bench bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant.

The bench referred to the unfilled posts of judicial and non-judicial members at various tribunals across the country such as the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFTs) and NGT and said that it may summon the top officials to give reasons for not appointing peoples in these quasi-judicial bodies. "We expect in a week's time you will take a call and apprise us. Otherwise we are very serious, we are going to force the top officers to appear and give reasons. Please do not invite such a situation," the bench observed.