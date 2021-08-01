SCERT’s workshop on review of JKBOSE textbooks concludes

Srinagar, Aug 1: A 4-day workshop on review of various textbooks prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) ended here on Saturday.

Around 35 subject experts from the School Education Department participated in the workshop which was organised by the J&K State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

According to a statement, the experts painstakingly analysed chapter-wise reports prepared by various DIETs of the valley. Besides English, Mathematics, Social Science and Science, language subjects namely Urdu, Punjabi, Dogri and Sheena textbooks came under the review.

The participants, who were divided into different subject groups, held many review sessions over a period of four days. The changes in the textbooks shall be effected once the reports are submitted to the Board of School Education.

Speaking on the valedictory session, Joint Director, SCERT, Kashmir Division,

Shams-ud-Din Bhat, said the review and revision of school curriculum was necessary in the light of the recommendations of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020).

“The purpose of revising the curriculum is to provide quality education to the students based on experiential learning,” Bhat said. “A curriculum should address the needs of students and contain a variety of themes to make it interesting and vibrant.”

Bhat hailed the efforts of all the DIETs of Kashmir Division for their efforts to complete ‘complete a massive exercise’ in the shortest possible time. “I appreciate the dedicated efforts of all the subject experts who participated in this workshop and completed the assignment in such a short period of time,’ he said.