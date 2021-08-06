School of Law KU remembers Prof GQ Mir

Srinagar, Aug 6: School of Law, Kashmir University, on Friday paid rich tributes to its former Dean and HOD GQ Mir who passed away on Tuesday evening after prolong illness.

Speaking during the condolence meet, the faculty members said that deceased got selected to the State Civil Service exam but didn't join it because of his passion for teaching.

They added that deceased started his teaching career at AMU and then shifted to KU and rose to the position of Head and Dean because of his own ability, capacity, sincerity and honesty in his duties.

Paying tributes to deceased, the condolence meet recollect that it was during tenure of Prof Mir as Dean and Head of School of Law that the five year integrated course of BA LLB was initiated at KU. “The deceased was noble soul. The research work, services and teaching skills of Prof Mir will always remain an inspiration for all law students and faculty,” they said.

The condolence meet prayed for eternal peace to departed soul and also expressed solidarity with bereaved family. The faculty members also participated in Fatehkhawani of deceased which was held at Illahi Bagh graveyard on Friday.

Meanwhile, students of School of Law Friday held a separate condolence meet and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.