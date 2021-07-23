Scores of party functionaries, workers call on Farooq, Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, July 23: Scores of party functionaries and worker’s delegations called on Party President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah for the second consecutive day today at their residence in Srinagar, the party said in a statement.

According to a statement issued here, the delegations which called on the party Vice president today at his residence acquainted him about the party activities in their respective segments. The visiting workers also brought the prevailing socio-political and economic condition of people in their respective segments to the notice of the honourable vice president. Party’s grass root level functionaries and workers also interacted with the vice president about various organisational matters on the occasion.

“Earlier scores of party delegates, functionaries and workers called on the Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Eid Al Azha. While interacting with the workers and scores of other party functionaries at his residence Dr Farooq underscored the need of protecting and preserving the linguistic, cultural and Socio-political heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the party has since its foundation has been guarding the frontiers of the region’s individuality and uniqueness and will continue to do so unswervingly,” the statement reads. “Dr Farooq impressed upon the visiting delegations, particularly the young to take pride in being Kashmiris, Gujjars, Paharis and Dogras. He asked the workers to draw lessons from the unsettling drawbacks of disunity impressing upon the workers to work towards strengthening the democracy and the party fortress.”