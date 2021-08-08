Searches amid high alert in Rajouri villages

Rajouri, Aug 8: Amid high security alert following an encounter in Thannamandi sub division, search operations have been launched in various areas of Rajouri district.

Searches were being conducted after reports of the presence of some suspects in these areas.

Security in this border district was already heightened in view of Independence Day and intelligence input about subversive activities.

Officials said that security forces on Sunday launched search operations in some other villages of the district after receiving reports of some suspicious movement there.

They said that in three villages of Budhal, one in Nowshera and one in Sunderbani, searches were going on.

“The teams of army and police were on the job. Information regarding some suspicious moment in these areas was received after which these operations have been launched,” they added.