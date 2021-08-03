Searches called off in Bari Brahmana area

Jammu, Aug 3: The search operation in Smailpur area of Bari Brahmana, district Samba, which was launched following inputs about three suspicious persons wearing army uniforms last night, was called off today.

A senior police officer told Greater Kashmir that a civilian had noticed three suspicious persons in army uniform near a sawmill at Smailpur last night. “The civilian tried to speak to the suspect persons, but they did not respond and escaped from there. Accordingly, the civilian had informed the nearby CRPF personnel,” the officer said.

He said, “The searches were conducted immediately and were resumed at 7AM today also. However, we did not find anyone.”

The searches were accordingly called off, the officer said, adding that the security forces however are on alert in view of forthcoming Independence Day. “The naka checking in the border belt and highways has been intensified,” he said.