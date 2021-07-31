Searches continue for 4th day in Honzar

Jammu, July 31: Massive search operations for four days has not been able to trace 19 people gone missing after a cloud burst hit Honzar village of Kishtwar district.

“The NDRF teams with dog squad have already rushed there. They have joined the operation with SDRF, local Police, NGOs, and medical teams. However, there is no positive sign about the recovery of bodies,” said an official from Kishtwar.

Being a remote hilly village, the official said that the absence of development in Honzar is creating hurdles in rescue and search operation in absence of mobile phone connectivity.

The official said that the administration has approached private mobile phone operators so that mobile towers are installed for mobile connectivity in remote villages of Dacchan.

“Dachhan and other hilly villages are 75 percent dark zone regarding telecommunication,” an official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Kishori Lal Sharma told Greater Kashmir that three residential houses had suffered partial damage while two foot-bridges, one water-mill, and a cowshed had also been damaged in village Kiyar, Dachhan.

Sharma said that the cattle had also been killed in the cloud burst and the subsequent flashfloods but there was no loss of life.

Earlier, the bodies of seven persons were recovered while the 17 injured were shifted to hospitals after their evacuation from the cloud burst-hit Honzar even as the searches continued to recover the 19 missing persons.