Searches in Rajouri, Poonch villages

Rajouri, July 24: Security forces launched search operations in several villages of Rajouri and Poonch districts amid reports of some suspicious movement there on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an ongoing anti-militancy operation in half-a-dozen villages of Rajouri's Thannamandi entered its fifth day today.

In four villages of Manjakote police station area of Rajouri district, the security forces launched a search operation early this morning. The operation was going on, when the last reports were received.

Officials said that the operation was launched after information regarding suspicious movement in these villages was received.

Similarly in Khanetar village area of Rajouri, a search operation was launched in the morning hours. It was, however, called off in the evening.

On the other hand, an anti-militancy operation, which was launched five days ago, in villages near Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) ridge of Thannamandi continued even on Saturday.

“Army and police are jointly conducting this anti-militancy operation after some specific inputs. Entire area of around five to six villages is under close surveillance,” the officials said.