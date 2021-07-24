Sector Commander-level meeting held at Suchetgarh

Jammu, July 24: Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday claimed to have lodged a “very strong protest regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in Jammu area.”

Protest was lodged during a Sector Commander level meeting held between BSF and Pakistan Rangers on the International Border in Suchetgarh area of Jammu district.

The meeting, however, also decided to re-energize instant communication between field Commanders, to resolve the operational matters.

According to PRO BSF DIG S P S Sandhu, the meeting was held on the request of Pakistan Rangers to discuss all bilateral issues.

“During meeting, the Commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various issues. The main emphasis by the BSF delegation was on Pak drone activities, terrorist activities by Pakistan from across the border, digging of tunnels by it (Pakistan) and other issues related to border management. A very strong protest was lodged by BSF delegates regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in the Jammu area,” DIG Sandhu said.

The BSF delegation was led by Surjit Singh DIG Border Security Force while the Pakistan Rangers delegation was led by Brigadier Murad Hussain Sector Commander Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector. It was the first Sector Commander level meeting between two border guarding forces, after declaration of the ceasefire agreement by the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both the countries.

When asked about Pakistan’s response on the issue of drone activities after BSF lodged its protest, DIG Sandhu said, “I think it will be better if you ask these questions to IG BSF. Only he is competent enough to answer these queries because they pertain to sensitive issues.”

“We discussed an entire gamut of bilateral issues. All issues figured during discussions....minor issues, ground issues. To be precise, no issue was left behind,” he said when asked as to what particular issue was raised by Pakistan Rangers, who had requested for this meeting.

“It was decided to re-energize instant communication between field Commanders, whenever required, to resolve the operational matters. Meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG level talks and committed to each other to maintain peace and harmony at the International Border,” DIG Sandhu said.

However IG BSF Jammu Frontier N S Jamwal did not take call despite repeated attempts.

Of late, the border districts of Jammu region have witnessed heightened activities of drones operated by militants from across the border to drop ammunition and explosives. On a number of occasions, the security forces captured arms, ammunition and explosives dropped In Rajouri, Samba and Kathua districts.

On June 27, the Jammu Air Force Station, a high-security zone, witnessed twin-blasts triggered by IEDs dropped by drones operated from across the border. This was followed by a string of drone-sighting incidents in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

On July 23, the Jammu Kashmir Police shot down a hexa-copter, carrying 5 kg IED, in Akhnoor area. This morning also drone sightings were reported from Kaluchak and Kathua area.