Security beefed up around vital installations in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Aug 2: Security was beefed up around vital installations in Rajouri and Poonch with the army and other forces, maintaining a close vigil to take on the threat posed by drone attacks.

The flying of any aerial object was strictly prohibited near vital security

establishments in the twin districts. 'No Drone-Zone' boards have also been installed at a number of locations.

Official sources said that after the recent attack on Jammu's Technical Airport using a drone, security agencies carried out a security audit which apprehended such attempts here in Rajouri and Poonch also.

Official sources said that security establishments of Rajouri and Poonch, especially those located close to the Line of Control could also be targeted. Intelligence agencies also issued similar inputs.

“Keeping in view this scenario, we have strengthened security of all establishments especially those which are of vital nature or those located close to Line of Control," the sources said.

Official sources admitted that use of drones was a new challenge but said that the forces were fully ready to deal with this challenge. “All necessary measures under the anti-drone strategy are being put in place but the same cannot be discussed in public,” they added.

“Earlier we were having a challenge to deal with dropping of weapons using drones. But now dropping of IEDs and direct strike as suspected in the Jammu Technical Airport case has put a new challenge in front of us which is to thwart attempts of dropping explosives directly on establishments," the official sources further said.

“We are keeping a close vigil on both land as well as in air near all our establishments and our security staff (sentries) are maintaining the highest state of alertness," the officials said on the condition of anonymity.

They said that besides an order issued by District Magistrate wherein use of drones and other flying toys was banned, the security forces were also strictly following the direction of prohibition of drone use near security establishments.