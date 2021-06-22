Security Core Group meets to discuss coordination, strategy

Srinagar, June 22: The Core Group consisting of top officials of Civil Administration, Intelligence Agencies, Security Forces and Divisional Commissioner met at Badami Bagh Cantonment on Tuesday to review the security situation in Kashmir. The meeting was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps,

Lt Gen DP Pandey and Director General of Police Jammu & Kashmir, Dilbag Singh.

“The core group discussed the satisfactory handling of COVID-19 in Kashmir. It was well appreciated that how National and State civil departments along with the security forces worked as a joint team and kept the pandemic under control when compared to the other parts of India during the peak of second wave. A brief stock of preparedness for the likely third wave was taken,” a defence spokesman said.

“The officials shared inputs about the Line of Control and hinterland security situation. The officials stated that the ceasefire has improved the security situation along the border, however, intelligence inputs of terrorist launch pads and terrorist training activities in Pakistan indicate the need to be alert along the Line of Control. There are indications of heightened activity in last two months. The cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons continues to be focus of the intelligence agencies and security forces. This included continued vigil and checks on all passes leading to Kashmir valley,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“Review of violence indicators of first six months of the year show an improvement in all security parameters. There is a joint security forces effort at targeting the OGW network that sustains terrorism and focused effort by the police has led to apprehension of nearly 400 such persons. Local recruitment though lower than previous years, it continues to be the focus area of the security and intelligence agencies, the effort is to engage with the vulnerable youth and target the OGW network engaged in the recruitment process. The recruitment is higher in some pockets where synergised counter actions are being executed.”

“The officials shared continued focus on vehicles of dubious antecedents as they are used for transportation of arms and contraband, and also can be used for Vehicle Based IEDs. The efforts of some tanzeems to use variety of IEDs are being proactively countered. Reports of encroachments along the national highway are being checked as these can cause security threat to the convoy movement on the highways,” the defence spokesman said.

“The officials discussed the issue of criminal acts being done under the garb of a terrorist attack and the need to differentiate between a terror attack and criminal attack. The shift of terrorist’s modus operandi in targeting soft targets and counter measures were also discussed. The Divisional Commissioner shared details of development activities underway and the efforts to energies and operationalize the grassroot democratic structure. He shared the plans for youth engagement which included the plans to set up youth centers in all districts and down to panchayat level.”

“The officials deliberated on the propaganda effort by Pakistan and their antagonistic information warfare tactics. Sadly, these efforts include propaganda to legitimize killing of Kashmiri civilians by the terrorists. The use of social media to spread disinformation is widespread and needs to be countered proactively by a joint effort. The DGP and Corps Cdr commended the officials present on improved security indicators. A special mention was made on the measures taken to minimize the collateral damage in operations despite risk to own soldiers. They called upon all to continue efforts at better intelligence, better preventive security measures and effective intelligence based counter terror operations. They called for continued efforts along with the civil society to counter the separatist propaganda and break the cycle of violence for long term peace in Kashmir,” the defence spokesman said.