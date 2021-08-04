Security heightened in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Aug 4: On the eve of the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A today, security arrangements were strengthened in Rajouri as well as in Poonch where on Wednesday thick deployment cover of police and other paramilitary forces could be seen on roads.

On August 5, 2019 the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories including Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of its special constitutional status.

Meanwhile on Wednesday deployment of police as well as paramilitary force personnel in strength was seen on roads in Rajouri and Poonch with men in uniform manning all vital points as well as busy places.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that strengthen security arrangements are just a preventive step to ensure peaceful station on August 5.