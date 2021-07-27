Secy Tourism inaugurates video conference facility at Directorate of Tourism Kashmir

Srinagar, July 27: Secretary Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez Tuesday inaugurated a video conferencing facility at the Directorate of Tourism Kashmir here in order to facilitate the online meetings and webinars of the department and tour operators of the Kashmir division.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the inauguration, the Secretary spoke about the merits of the facility and said that it will help to facilitate online departmental meetings and would also facilitate webinars of tour operators.

Earlier, the Secretary also chaired a meeting of officers with Chief Executive Officers of all Development Authorities, officers of tourist destinations, resort officers, tourism officers and other concerned.

Director Tourism Kashmir, Ghulam NabiItoo and other senior officers were present on the occasion.