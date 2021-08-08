Self Rule roadmap an effective solution for achieving lasting peace: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Aug 8: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has reiterated the efficacy of self rule in securing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir which addresses both the internal and external dimensions of the problem, the party said in a statement.

According to the statement, “chairing the first meeting of the youth PDP leadership from all the districts of the Valley since August 5, 2019, Mehbooba Mufti underlined the need to initiate a threadbare conversation on how PDP’s vision and roadmap has become all the more important given the current situation in the state and fast changing geopolitical situation in the subcontinent.”

“Self-rule is an internally consistent framework indicative of direction for the resolution of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. It addresses the internal and the external dimensions of the problem in a manner that is realistic, practical, just and acceptable. It is a creative framework for resolution of the issue without compromising the sovereignty of the two nation states involved,” Mehbooba said.

She termed youth as the beacon of hope for bringing about a lasting change in the polity of Jammu and Kashmir. “These are the times of the youth for the youth. The mantle of responsibility has befallen the youth of J&K to shape a brighter future for the coming generations. Youth should not shy away from mainstream politics but rather take up the role and responsibility,” Mehbooba said.

“The meeting expressed anguish over the way Waheed has been framed on frivolous charges and demanded his immediate release along with all other detunes of the state that are languishing in various jails of Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country,” the statement reads.