Seminar on ill effects of drug abuse held in Sopore

Sopore, July 31: A seminar on ill effects of drug abuse was today held at fruit mandiSopore.

The chief guest on the occasion was DIG North Kashmir Sujit Kumar and SP SoporeSudanshuVerma besides other officers.

Fruit Mandi President Fayaz Ahmad Malik and Fruit mandibuyers president Mudasir were also present on the occasion. They spoke on various dimensions of drug abuse and highlighted various causes of drug abuse, by reference to the case studies and discussed the measures to control this menace.

DIG North Kashmir Range Sujitkumar discussed the purpose of the seminar and highlighted the issues and problems of drug abuse in Society.

He said that, we have become a nation of pill takers SP SoporeSudanshuVerma also discussed the role of police in controlling the drug abuse. He threw light over the ill-effects of the drug abuse and asked the youth to stay away from social evils. He also guided the youth to be the part of development of the nation by shunning the drug addiction.