Set up IT lab in each ITI: Samoon to officers

Srinagar, Aug 3: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon today stressed on all the officers to deliver the doables on the set timelines fixed for each of them.

Samoon asked about the progress made on each of the listed items.

The Principal Secretary asked the officers to establish an IT lab in each of the ITI and provide high speed internet access to them. He said that it is essential requirement that would help both faculty and students in these institutions alike.

Dr Samoon asked about the status of placement cells in Polytechnics and ITIs. He said that every institution should have a placement cell established in it.

He asked the officers to tender all the works kept in the plan and authorize taking up of works the funds against which had been received from the Finance department. He urged them to submit the Utilization Certificates of the funds spent under centrally sponsored schemes.

Dr Samoon enquired from the officers about the constitution of Institute Management Committees (IMCs) in the model ITIs of Srinagar and Jammu. He directed for updation of recruitment rules for both gazetted and non-gazetted categories of employees in the department besides updating seniority lists and conduction of DPCs on time. The meeting was informed that some 587 computers had already been provided to the polytechnic colleges and ITIs of J&K. It was further given out that each of the skill development institute hosts its own website.

Earlier the department had made a list of doables to be finished at specific periods of time in a year. These had been classified into three categories of deliverables to be finished within one month, three months, six months and a year.

The meeting was attended by Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Director Finance, SDD, Lateef Poswal, Secretary BOTE, Firdose Ahmad, Addl Secretary, SDD, Kuldip Sapolia and many other officers of the department.