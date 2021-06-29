Several measures taken to ensure transparency in A&T department

Srinagar, June 28: The Director, Accounts and Treasuries (A&T) Kashmir, Shaheen Mohammad Ashraf on Monday said that the Accounts and Treasuries Department has initiated several measures aimed to ensure transparency in the department besides enhancing quality of service delivery.

In this regard the department has installed suggestions/complaint boxes in every District Treasury office, across the valley. It has also put displayed message boards in the District Treasury offices reading, “There is Zero tolerance against corruption”, to encourage people to report complaints, if any, without fear, said the Director.

He said the initiative was taken to ensure transparency and timely redressal of complaints.

Director A&T said that any individual having a grievance or complaint should use the complaint boxes so that the complaint can be addressed immediately. However, he maintained that the department is delivering services transparently and efficiently and said the quality of services shall be improved further in future.

Besides, the Director also directed all the officers and officials of the department that the pensioners shall not be made to stand and wait in queues for long instead an adequate number of chairs should be kept in the pension section so that they do not face any inconvenience.

He also directed them to treat pensioners politely and redress their grievances on priority.