Several political workers from Kupwara join National Conference

Srinagar, July 31: National Conference in a statement today said that scores of political activists and workers associated with Peoples Conference from Kralpura, Kupwara on Saturday joined J&K National Conference here at party head quarters Nawa-e-Subha, and Srinagar in presence of Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, who felicitated the new entrants on the occasion.

“Among others party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Central Secretary Mir Saifullah, In-charge Pahari Wing Kashmir province Syed Rafiq shah were also present on the occasion. The new entrants were accorded a warm welcome on the occasion by the party leaders,” it said.

Addressing the gathering, Sagar said that joining of such prominent workers is a telling indictment of the faith that the people of J&K have in the National Conference’s ideology.