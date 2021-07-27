Shah Mohalla Nawab Bazar residents decry delay in ration supply

Srinagar, July 27: Inhabitants of Shah Mohalla Nawab Bazar today said they have not been provided ration by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department on Eid-ul-Adha.

“Though we called the concerned storekeeper many times before and after Eid-ul-Adha, but he did not bother to visit the ration store due to which locals have been deprived of ration,” a delegation from the area said.

“Pertinent to mention that the FCS&CA department has dispatched the ration supply for July well in advance. At present 90 ration bags are stored at ration store. We seek intervention of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar in the matter at the earliest,” they said.