Shaher-e-Khaas suffering on account of neglect: Sagar

Srinagar, June 28: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday stated that the work on all major and minor projects in Shahar-e-Khaas is not picking up and suffers from neglect.

According to a statement issued here, Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, while addressing scores of delegations who had called on him at party head quartersNawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

Sagar said that years after being allocated required funds the status of the work still remains ‘in progress’. “There has been no review of the physical status of the ongoing development works, if any at all, in Shahar-e-Khaas; the development story in Srinagar is all about inordinate delays,” the statement reads.