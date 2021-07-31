Shaher-e-Khaas traders for augmentation of banking facilities

Srinagar, July 31: Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee held a meeting with J&K Bank authorities seeking augmentation of banking services in Downtown.

A delegation of the Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee led by its chairman Nazir Ahmad Shah held a meeting with J&K Bank cluster head Imtiyaz Ahmad, zonal head Shafat Ahmad Rufai, branch head Shafat Lone at Nallahmar

“We demanded augmentation of staff in J&K Bank branches in Downtown for prompt services. We also demanded repairs of defunct cash deposit machines. The concernment J&K Bank officials assured to resolve our genuine demands and we express gratitude to them for giving us patient hearing,” Shah said.

They appreciated the role of zonal head Shafat Ahmad Rufai in resolving previous demands of Downtown traders