Shahre-Khaas traders condole demise

Srinagar, Aug 6: Shahre-Khass Traders And Manufactures Coordination Committee has condoled the sudden death of the Mother-In-Law of its Chairman Nazir Ahmad Shah, and conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Accompanied by other Association Members, Umar Ghani General Secretary, Tariq Buch Publicity Chief, ShahreKhass Traders And Manufactures Coordination Committee prayed for peace to the departed soul and offered condolences with the bereaved family.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, especially Nazir Ahmad Shah, Association members prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Members from several other Associations, Organisations participated in the last rites of the deceased. The association conveyed its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family.

According to family members, condolence will be held only for three days at their residence Shah Faisal Colony EllahiBaghSoura Srinagar.

FatehKhawani will be held on Sunday August 8 at 10.30 am at their ancestral graveyard at Malkha near Police Station Nowhatta.