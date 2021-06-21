SKICC to host conference on ‘Replication of Good Governance Practices’

Srinagar, June 21: Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi today held a meeting to review the arrangements for two-days Regional Conference on the theme of ‘Replication of Good Governance Practices’ in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled to be held on July 1-2, 2021 at SKICC here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary informed the meeting that Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India, is holding a two-days Regional Conference for the second time in the Union Territory in Srinagar on July 1st and 2nd with sessions on National and State Level good practices where success stories, developmental models will be shared with the participants.

He added that the first conference on the same theme was held in Jammu in November 2019.

The Conference is going to discuss and deliberate upon various governance and developmental models across India and the implementation and replication of such successful models in the UT, he said.

The two-day event would provide a platform for discussion and exchanging of ideas, experiences and reforms with respect to governance so that the recommendations and suggestions could be subsequently considered for the implementation.

As part of the conference, several interactive sessions are to be held in various modules to provide participants an opportunity to attain better understanding of different topics to come up during the programme.

The Commissioner Secretary said that over 28 resource persons are going to share their expertise and experience with more than 400 participant officers both through physical and virtual mode.

The meeting was informed that over 150 people will attend the conference in person while over 250 participants will participate in the event from 20 districts, Divisional Commissioner offices and Head of Departments of other offices via virtual mode. Around 400 officers will be benefited from the workshop which will enhance administrative skills of these officers.

In order to achieve maximum participation while strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocol, he asked the Divisional Commissioner Jammu/Kashmir to ensure the participation of officers from every district of the Union Territory with officers from Civil Secretariat, capital city Srinagar and officers from adjoining districts like Budgam and Ganderbal in person while as officers from other areas of Kashmir/Jammu to participate via video conferencing.