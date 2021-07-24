SMC kick-starts drive to enforce blanket ban on single-use plastic

Srinagar, July 24: In a bid to enforce blanket ban on single-use polythene, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday kick-started an anti-polythene drive here to enforce blanket ban on single-use plastic.

SMC Commissioner, Athar Amir Khan flagged off the drive at Sher-e-Kashmir Park here in LalChowk. Various NGOs participated in the event, held today. On the occasion, NukadNaataks and musical events were also organized.

On the occasion, SMC Commissioner said that to eradicate the polythene menace from Srinagar City, the corporation has re-launched an anti-Polythene campaign under the name 6 R’s Campaign.

The campaign would be extensive and sustainable having a focus not only on Reduce, Reuse, Recycle but also to Remove Polythene from day to day routine, Refuse taking or stocking it and also to Report i.e. provide information to the concerned authorities on finding a person selling, stocking or carrying polythene bag.

He said that polythene and other single use plastics are extremely harmful to the environment and public health.

In compliance with the SWM Rules, 2016 and PWM Rules 2016 & in pursuance of various orders passed by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, there shall be complete ban on use and sale of single use plastics and polythene (as defined in the prohibited categories in Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016) in Srinagar Municipal Limits.

“No one shall bring polythene or single-use plastics into the Srinagar City for personal or commercial use via any of the entry points of the City and no one shall engage in sale of polythene and prohibited single use plastics in the City,” he added.

“No one shall sell goods or commodities in polythene or prohibited plastic bags. No one shall stock or hoard prohibited polythene or single-use plastics. No one shall use or carry goods in bags made of prohibited polythene or single-use plastic products. No restaurant or hotel or eatery or any commercial unit shall use disposable items made of single-use plastic or polythene for serving food or tea etc. to the customers,” the order issued in this regard reads.

No individual shall use disposable items made of single use plastics or polythene in marriages or other social or religious functions, it added.

All the commercial units including shops, hotels, restaurants, street vendors, malls, institutes, offices (government & private), public or private sector companies, schools, colleges, universities etc shall not use prohibited polythene or single use plastics for packaging or sale, the order further reads.

Rs 500 will be realized as fine for use of polythene bags, prohibited single use plastics by individuals and Rs 5000 for use or for selling goods in polythene bags by commercial establishments and units, it added.

Rs 10,000 will be realized as fine per kilogram for carrying, stocking or selling or bulk use of polythene or other prohibited plastics, it said, adding that Rs 500 will be realized as fine for littering by individuals.

“Rs 5,000 spot fine for littering by commercial establishments. Repeated offenses shall invite heavy penalties including deregistration and sealing of businesses,” it said, adding that Rs 25,000 fine for failure to manage solid waste by bulk waste generators in accordance with rules.

Repeated offenses by commercial establishments shall invite heavy penalties including deregistration and sealing of businesses, it added.

Meanwhile, the corporation has directed the Chief, Zonal Enforcement Officers, Heath Officer, Chief, Zonal Sanitation Officers, Chief Anti-Encroachment Officer, Anti-Encroachment Officers, Anti-Polythene Officers, Ward Officers and Sanitary Inspectors to enforce the order and are authorized to impose the fine on violations.