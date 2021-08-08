SMC organises cleanliness drive

Srinagar, Aug 8: SMC today conducted a sanitation drive in the summer capital.

Joint Commissioner adm Syed AbulQasim SMC along with other officials participated in the drive.

The cleanliness drive was taken up at Babedem Sheri Khas Bridge, KavignarBuspora , Guru Bazar including bund and from Rambagh to Tengpora bund.

“All the filth and waste was cleared up and grass cutting was done at at all these places during the drive. Also Bush cutters were pressed in service at tengpora-rambagh bund, guru bazar bund and Meerak shah colony, Hazratbal,” SMC said in a statement.