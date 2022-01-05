Enforcement squads go missing from markets

“It has become a routine for these vegetable and fruit vendors to increase the rates of eatables when the highway gets closed or as soon as it snows in Kashmir,” Dar said.

The department recently issued a revised rate list of vegetables and fruits to prevent overcharging and fleecing of consumers by the shopkeepers.

However, complaints continue to pour in from all districts regarding the violation of the government-fixed rates of the eatables.

“The essentials and other eatables are still sold at exorbitant rates in blatant violation of the new rates fixed by the government,” said Riyaz Ahmad of Kupwara.