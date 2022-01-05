Kupwara areas without power, water supply

Kupwara: The snowfall in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district disrupted normal life for the second consecutive day Wednesday.

Continuous disruption of power supply and drinking water in most areas resulted in severe hardships to the people.

While the important highways were cleared of snow across the district, the higher reaches including Karnah, Keran, Machil, Jumgund, Kumkadi, Batnard Khurhama, and Mankal remained cut off from the district headquarters for the second consecutive day.