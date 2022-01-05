Kupwara areas without power, water supply
Kupwara: The snowfall in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district disrupted normal life for the second consecutive day Wednesday.
Continuous disruption of power supply and drinking water in most areas resulted in severe hardships to the people.
While the important highways were cleared of snow across the district, the higher reaches including Karnah, Keran, Machil, Jumgund, Kumkadi, Batnard Khurhama, and Mankal remained cut off from the district headquarters for the second consecutive day.
People from different areas including Lolab, Kralpora, Haril, Hangnikote, Sarmarg, Behnipora, Hafrada, Falmarg, Khurhama, and Batnard alleged that authorities failed to clear roads of snow, creating inconvenience for them.
The 11th class students from Machil could not appear in Wednesday’s paper due to heavy snowfall in the area.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that though electricity was restored in most areas on Tuesday, due to continuous snowfall during the night, numerous faults had occurred to service lines resulting in a disruption in the power supply.
Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara Abdul Hameed Fani said that he had taken up the matter with J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) officials about the 11th class students who could not appear in Wednesday’s paper.
“We have been asked by the BOSE officials to prepare a list of these students who missed Wednesday’s paper due to heavy snowfall. Their examination will be held separately later,” he said.