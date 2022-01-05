Road connectivity affected in Baramulla

Baramulla: Baramulla district and its adjoining areas witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall on Wednesday affecting the road connectivity in the north Kashmir district.
Following heavy snowfall, road connectivity between upper reaches with the areas in the plains remained suspended, creating inconvenience for the people of these areas.
In the Boniyar area, villagers of Hillad Pehlipora ferried a pregnant woman on a cot following the closure of the road.
According to locals, the woman went into labour and due to the closure of the road following the snowfall, the villagers were forced to ferry her on a cot and trek around 5 km before boarding the hospital ambulance.
The woman’s husband Muhammad Saleem said that they informed the hospital authorities about the issue but the ambulance could not reach the area due to the disrupted road connectivity.
“After walking over 5 km, we finally got help from the hospital authority who had kept ambulance ready for ferrying the patient,” Saleem said.
In Rafiabad, the villages located in the upper belt remained cut off from the district headquarter on Wednesday.
The villagers said that heavy snowfall led to disruption in electricity besides drinking water supply too remained affected.
“Our area has been witnessing heavy snowfall since Tuesday afternoon. Following the snowfall, the roads are disconnected while electricity and drinking water supply too got affected,” said Shabir Ahmad of Khahmoh Brandob, Rafiabad.
The Kandi area of Baramulla too witnessed heavy snowfall on Wednesday and most locals preferred to stay home as transport remained off the roads.
Meanwhile, several residential areas of Baramulla district have been witnessing the sudden breakdown of electric transformers.
Kirmani Colony of Drangbal Baramulla is without a power supply for the past 20 days after the electric transformer developed a snag.