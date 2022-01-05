Road connectivity affected in Baramulla

In the Boniyar area, villagers of Hillad Pehlipora ferried a pregnant woman on a cot following the closure of the road.

According to locals, the woman went into labour and due to the closure of the road following the snowfall, the villagers were forced to ferry her on a cot and trek around 5 km before boarding the hospital ambulance.

The woman’s husband Muhammad Saleem said that they informed the hospital authorities about the issue but the ambulance could not reach the area due to the disrupted road connectivity.