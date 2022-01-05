Srinagar-Leh highway closed; Sonamarg cut off
Ganderbal: Moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Ganderbal district and Drass in Kargil district on Monday disrupted normal life.
Drass in Kargil received about 2 feet of snow while Zojila Pass received above 3 feet of snow.
Sonamarg health resort witnessed more than 3 feet of snow while Gaganger 2 feet, Kullan 2 feet, Gund 1 foot, Wangath 1.5 feet, while other areas including towns received around 3 to 6 inches of snow.
The heavy snowfall resulted in the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway.
The road leading to Sonamarg was closed amid heavy snowfall.
Locals said that non-clearance of snow and the slippery road conditions on several roads led to disruption of traffic movement.
In Sonamarg, locals said electricity and water supply got snapped by Tuesday evening.
They said that the road has not been cleared as well due to which people mostly hotel staff and locals are facing hardships.
“We urge the district administration to start the clearance work so that the people stuck in Sonamarg will move to their homes safely,” said hotelier Shahzad Rasool. “Right now there is no basic facility available in Sonamarg.”
He said that the Z Morh Tunnel construction company was not allowing anyone to use it even for an emergency.
A minor avalanche also hit the western portal of the Zojila Tunnel construction site near Sarbal Sonamarg but it did not cause any damage to life or property.
The Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) officials had already announced and asked its workers to take caution and be safe amid the prediction of heavy snowfall.
Meanwhile, Sub District Magistrate Drass Asgar Ali along with a team of civil and Police officials visited several far-off areas of Drass including Goshan, and took stock of the situation given the heavy snowfall.