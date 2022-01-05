Srinagar-Leh highway closed; Sonamarg cut off

Ganderbal: Moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Ganderbal district and Drass in Kargil district on Monday disrupted normal life.

Drass in Kargil received about 2 feet of snow while Zojila Pass received above 3 feet of snow.

Sonamarg health resort witnessed more than 3 feet of snow while Gaganger 2 feet, Kullan 2 feet, Gund 1 foot, Wangath 1.5 feet, while other areas including towns received around 3 to 6 inches of snow.